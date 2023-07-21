LA's homeless housing gets boost from state funds

A number of housing sites across the city of Los Angeles will benefit from more than $1 million in state funding to cover

security improvements and renovations, city and state officials announced today.

Mayor Karen Bass, joined by City Council members and state legislators, said they successfully secured funding in the 2023-24 state budget to support housing sites. The announcement was made during a news conference at the Travelodge motel in Chatsworth, one of the housing sites that will benefit from the funding.

The mayor's office coordinated with the City Council and the Los Angeles delegation of the state Legislature to identify projects that needed targeted funding to provide housing for people living on the streets in tents and encampments.

"This year's budget reflects our commitment to confronting the number one crisis our city is facing," Bass said. She thanked certain state leaders for working to secure "critical funds that will be used to make repairs and open more rooms in order to bring more Angelenos inside."

The more than $1 million in funding will support the following interim housing sites:

Travelodge/Devonshire Lodge: The Devonshire Lodge is a former motel acquired through the state's Homekey program for use as interim housing and conversion to permanent supportive housing. The site is located in Chatsworth and has 75 units with $410,000 secured for safety improvements at the motel.

Huntington Villas: Huntington Villas is a former motel acquired by the city in 2020 for interim housing and conversion to permanent supportive housing. The site has 52 units and $500,000 will fund renovations, such as accessibility upgrades, Fire Life Safety system upgrades, and installation of security fencing, at the interim housing site.

The Sieroty/Howard Johnson: The Sieroty is a former Reseda motel acquired through the state's Homekey program for use as interim housing and conversion to permanent supportive housing. The site has 75 units of interim housing with $800,000 secured for the city to help ensure 100% occupancy for interim housing. The funding will support accessibility upgrades, Fire Life Safety system upgrades, electrical upgrades, and other necessary renovation.