Husband kills wife and himself at Jehovah's Witnesses place of worship in Thornton, both former congregants

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thornton police say a married couple was found dead on Sunday, Christmas Day, at a local Jehovah's Witnesses place of worship. That was coupled with a response to suspicious devices at the property. 

According to the Thornton PD press release, it was at 9 a.m. the police department received a call about a fire at Kingdom Hall (951 Milky Way), but it was then reported a woman was shot and killed by a man at the congregation's place of worship. That man then shot and killed himself. 

Police confirmed the man and woman were both married and former congregants of Kingdom hall. 

The scene remained active as of 12:30 p.m. as Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted Thornton police to also investigate a suspicious device found at the scene. 

The identities of the married couple are unknown at this time. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 9:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

