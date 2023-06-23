CHP responds to large bear hit and killed on I-5 Freeway in Castaic

A large bear was hit and killed by multiple cars on the I-5 Freeway at Templin Highway in Castaic.

According to the California High Patrol, they received several reports of a large bear walking in lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived the bear had already been hit by multiple cars. CHP said a white BMW was the first vehicle to hit the bear. The car became disabled after receiving serious damage and had to be towed away. There were no reports of injuries for anyone inside the vehicle.

Authorities said this is the second incident where a bear was hit on a highway this week. The last one happened four days ago when a bear cub was hit and killed on the 14 freeway in Santa Clarita.