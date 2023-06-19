Bear cub killed on Antelope Valley Freeway in Santa Clarita

A bear was killed on the Antelope Valley (14) freeway after being struck by a car, according to reports by the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. on Monday on the 14 freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita area.

Two cars reportedly struck the animal, which appeared to be a cub, but the CHP was not able to confirm those details.

According to the CHP, the person who reported the crash was the same person whose vehicle struck the animal.

No additional information was immediately available.