LAPD warns public against participating in street takeovers in new campaign

LAPD warns public against participating in street takeovers in new campaign

LAPD warns public against participating in street takeovers in new campaign

As dangerous street takeovers and illegal street racing events continue to happen across Los Angeles, police are now warning the public not to participate.

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Oreb and other department officials held a news conference Tuesday to discuss a "Project Safe Streets" public service announcement aimed at combating recent increases in street takeovers in various parts of the city.

The message comes as nearly four million Southern Californians will be hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The pain never goes away," said Lili Trujillo Puckett Tuesday. "You just learn to live with it."

Her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, died when her friend, who was giving her a ride home, got into a street race. The SUV crashed, killing Valentina.

Puckett started Street Racing Kills as a result -- a non-profit aimed at warning others of the dangers.

"I knew he didn't mean to kill her," said Puckett. "I knew he had never killed anyone before. But at the age of 17, he did. He took her out of this world, all for the challenge of a street race."

That's why LAPD is pleading with the public to not participate in street racing of any form this holiday season.