Compton sees another illegal street takeover and neighbors are fed-up

Illegal street takeovers continue across the Southland with the most recent occurring in Compton.

The cars were spinning just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Grape Avenue and W. Stockwell Street.

The area has experienced several street takeovers.

Neighbors expressed frustration, exclaiming that they were fed-up with the constant sideshows.