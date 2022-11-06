Watch CBS News
Compton sees another illegal street takeover and neighbors are fed-up

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Illegal street takeovers continue across the Southland with the most recent occurring in Compton.

The cars were spinning just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Grape Avenue and W. Stockwell Street. 

The area has experienced several street takeovers.

Neighbors expressed frustration, exclaiming that they were fed-up with the constant sideshows. 

First published on November 6, 2022 / 6:07 AM

