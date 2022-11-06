Compton sees another illegal street takeover and neighbors are fed-up
Illegal street takeovers continue across the Southland with the most recent occurring in Compton.
The cars were spinning just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Grape Avenue and W. Stockwell Street.
The area has experienced several street takeovers.
Neighbors expressed frustration, exclaiming that they were fed-up with the constant sideshows.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.