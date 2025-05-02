LAPD warns of growing trend in "virtual kidnapping" scams

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are warning the public about a growing trend in "virtual kidnapping" scams, which appear to be targeting members of the Hispanic community.

They say that scammers are targeting victims through phone calls, faxes or private messaging applications. They tell the victims that they've kidnapped a love one and demand a payment for their release.

Investigators also say that other tactics allegedly involve telling the victim that their relative owes a drug cartel money for lost narcotics, or that they were involved in a car crash.

The scammers instruct victims to send or deliver ransom money and are often told that they're being watched and must stay on the phone without contact police or anyone else, the LAPD release said.

They also noted that in some cases, scammers have contacted two family members at the same time, making each believe that the other was abducted.

LAPD is advising the public to lookout for specific red flags, which include calls from unknown numbers, especially those with Mexico's country code — +52. They are also advised to avoid replying to suspicious messages on encrypted apps and to avoid using social media to find lost loved ones.

Anyone who does believe they've received a suspicious call should hang up and notify police.