Driver allegedly wanted for domestic violence in custody after leading police on reckless pursuit

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

A driver allegedly wanted for domestic violence is in custody after leading Los Angeles police on a reckless pursuit Friday morning. 

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were in a standoff with the driver on the shoulder of Mindanao Way on the 90 Freeway in Marina Del Rey.  

The standoff temporarily closed the off-ramp of the freeway. A team of officers pulled a man from the car and also took a woman passenger into custody.

SkyCal flew over the pursuit, where the driver could be seen swerving through lanes at a high rate of speed, almost hitting several other vehicles. 

No injuries were reported. 

