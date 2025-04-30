LAPD to lose 409 civilian jobs under Mayor Bass' budget proposal

LAPD to lose more than 400 civilian jobs under Mayor Bass' budget proposal

City leaders pushed back against Mayor Karen Bass' proposal to cut more than 400 civilian positions at the Los Angeles Police Department, raising concerns that it could worsen the budget crisis and impact public safety.

Amid a $800 million budgetary shortfall, Bass presented her proposal for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, outlining 1,647 layoffs and removing 1,074 vacant positions. While sworn officers would not be impacted, the budget called for the elimination of 409 civilian positions. Councilmember Traci Park said officers may have to be taken off the street to fill the highly technical jobs, such as criminalists who handle DNA, gun and DUI evidence. She added that the potential overtime could worsen the city's dire financial situation.

"We are looking at doubling or tripling the cost," Park said. "This is not a budget solution. It is compounding the budget crisis."

During Wednesday's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Chief Jim McDonnell said that the potential layoffs would impact the department's ability to fulfill the 24-hour mandate to input sex and arson offenders into the LA County database.

"Which could result in the premature release of inmates," McDonnell said.

Last week, Bass said her proposed budget would not impact the rate at which crimes are solved.

During a March meeting, City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo told the council that the $1 billion budgetary shortfall made "layoffs nearly inevitable."

He attributed the fiscal crisis to the tax revenue missing its projections by $315 million, firefighter and police pension payments increasing to $100 million, $80 million in solid waste fees, more than $100 million in legal payouts and the $275 million needed to replenish the city's reserve fund. Despite the economic constraints, Szabo said the Mayor's Office is "absolutely committed to preserving as many jobs and city services as possible."

Bass' office added that layoffs were the last resort.

"Layoffs are a decision of last resort, and the Mayor is working every day to reduce the total number of eliminated positions," her office wrote.