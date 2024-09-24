LAPD seeks other possible victims after West LA school counselor charged with sex crimes

After prosecutors filed sex crime charges against a West LA high school guidance counselor, the Los Angeles Police Department is asking other potential victims to come forward Tuesday.

Julie Tichon, 37, has been charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office. The charges were filed Thursday in connection with allegations involving a 16-year-old male student between February and March 2024.

On Tuesday, the Special Assault Section of LAPD's West Bureau released a statement asking any other possible victims to reach out to police. Tichon worked at the all-boys YULA, or Yeshiva University of Los Angeles, High School. Police said she has left the school.

"Though she is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there may be other students who have yet to come forward who could potentially add to the criminal case," LAPD said in the statement.

Tichon, a Los Angeles resident, was arrested on Aug. 29 and booked into Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA. She was later released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on Nov. 1, according to LAPD.

She faces up to five years in state prison if convicted of all charges.

"The suspect used her position of responsibility to gain these victims' trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them," LAPD Detective Russ Hess said in the statement from police. "Rather than advising them, she was abusing them."

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of other potential victims is asked to call Detective Hess at 213-473-0561. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.