High school guidance counselor charged for alleged sexual relationship with 16-year-old student

A guidance counselor from a West Los Angeles high school faces sexual assault charges after she allegedly had a relationship with one of her students earlier this year.

On Thursday, the LA County District Attorney charged Julie Elizabeth Tichon with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

She faces a maximum of six years in state prison if convicted as charged. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on Thursday. The court released her on her own recognizance as she waits for her next court date on Nov. 1.

"Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community," District Attorney George Gascón said.

The alleged sexual relationship with the 16-year-old student happened between February and March 2024.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which is handling the investigation, believes there may be more victims. Police asked anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Brett Hopkins at (213) 473-0447.

"Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable. To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice," Gascón said.