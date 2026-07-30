LAPD searching for sexual assault suspect in Valley Village

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Valley Village last week.

Detectives said the suspect followed the victim home from the gym on Sunday, July 19. He allegedly attacked the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

LAPD described the suspect as a 6-foot man with bushy hair and a large build.

LAPD described the suspect as a 6-foot man with bushy hair and a large build. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown or black boots.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Stanziale at (818) 754-8458. Outside of business hours, callers should dial (818) 754-9301 or (877) 527-3247.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call the 24-hour hotline: (800) 222-8477. They can also text 274637 and begin the message with "LAPD."

Tips can also be submitted online through LA Crime Stoppers' website: lacrimestoppers.org.