Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 11 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 11 PM Edition) 02:54

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. 

suspect-in-sex-assault.jpg
LAPD

The attack happened on Oct. 11 at a park in the 4700 block of Klamath Street. According to police, the suspect threatened the victim with an unspecified weapon and forced the girl into a bathroom before sexually assaulting her. 

He left the park following the attack. Police said he is a Black man, with curly hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with green and red stripes and dark jeans. 

First published on October 11, 2022 / 8:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.