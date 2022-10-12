LAPD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

LAPD

The attack happened on Oct. 11 at a park in the 4700 block of Klamath Street. According to police, the suspect threatened the victim with an unspecified weapon and forced the girl into a bathroom before sexually assaulting her.

He left the park following the attack. Police said he is a Black man, with curly hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with green and red stripes and dark jeans.