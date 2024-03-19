LAPD searching for hit-and-run river who hit pedestrian in Pico-Union area

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and severely injured a pedestrian in the Pico-Union area in late-December.

A photo of the involved vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department

The crash happened on Dec. 29, 2023 at around 6 p.m., when investigators say that the driver behind the wheel of a white Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows traveling west on Pico Boulevard collided with a man as he crossed the street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the crash, the suspect continued to drive west on Pico Boulevard, failing to stop and help the man.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed the victim, a 21-year-old man, to a hospital for treatment, according to LAPD's statement. The victim is still recovering from severe injuries that they sustained to their skull.

As their investigation continues, detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. The city is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 473-0234