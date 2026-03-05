LAPD searching for distraction theft suspects targeting elderly victims

Los Angeles police are searching for two men accused of a distraction theft scheme that has targeted elderly victims throughout Southern California.

Investigators said one of the men distracts the victim while another watches the victim input their PIN on the keypad. LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department said the men were recently spotted in San Pedro attempting to carry out the scheme at a local business along the 1600 block of West 25th Street. There, investigators said one of the men distracted the victim by dropping some cash while another closely watched the person input their PIN into the keypad.

Detectives said the suspects were unable to steal the victim's debit card in the store and followed the person into the parking lot. They carried out another scam and somehow stole the debit card, according to the LAPD.

They quickly rushed to a bank and withdrew money from the victim's account.

Police appear to be cracking down on distraction-style thefts with LAPD releasing photos of a man and a woman carrying out a similar scheme.

In this scheme, the suspects distract the elderly victim and steal their debit card after watching them input their PIN into an ATM.

LAPD is working with several local law enforcement agencies to track down the suspects in both instances.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the cases to contact investigators at (213) 486-5947 or 1(877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or via their website lacrimestoppers.org.