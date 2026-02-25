2 suspects wanted for ATM distraction scheme in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department investigators asked for help identifying two suspects wanted for a distraction scam targeting elderly people in Southern California.

Police released pictures of the suspects, a man and woman, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at (213) 486-5947 or 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or via their website, lacrimestoppers.org.

The Los Angeles Police Department released these photos of the suspects accused of targeting elderly people in a series of distraction identity thefts throughout Southern California. LAPD

Investigators said the pair targets elderly people who are using ATMs. One of the suspects watches the victim as they enter their PIN, while the other drops a $20 bill and tells the victim.

While the person is distracted, the initial suspect quickly steals the ATM card from the machine and replaces it with a counterfeit card.

LAPD said the suspects used the stolen ATM card to withdraw thousands of dollars from the victim's account.

The suspects have been carrying out the scheme for at least a month, according to investigators. LAPD said the suspects stole an 83-year-old man's card on Jan. 15 in the 2100 block of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock. A couple of hours later, the suspects were seen at another bank in the 800 block of N. San Fernando Boulevard used the victim's card to steal his money.