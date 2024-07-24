Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD responds to man on Pacoima rooftop, acting erratically, throwing objects

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Police officers are responding to a man on a Pacoima residential roof, acting erratically as he paces back and forth, grabbing 2x4's sitting on the rooftop, and even throwing a piece of wood toward officers standing in a line with guns drawn. 

Police were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 13300 block of West Judd street to a report of a backyard rubbish fire. Police said the man set his backyard on fire and that officers put it out with a fire extinguisher. The man is believed to be intoxicated. 

The man began crawling off the roof around 6:27 p.m., but paused and sat next to some solar panels. 

The situation is ongoing. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.