LAPD responds to man on Pacoima rooftop, acting erratically, throwing objects

Los Angeles Police officers are responding to a man on a Pacoima residential roof, acting erratically as he paces back and forth, grabbing 2x4's sitting on the rooftop, and even throwing a piece of wood toward officers standing in a line with guns drawn.

Police were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 13300 block of West Judd street to a report of a backyard rubbish fire. Police said the man set his backyard on fire and that officers put it out with a fire extinguisher. The man is believed to be intoxicated.

The man began crawling off the roof around 6:27 p.m., but paused and sat next to some solar panels.

The situation is ongoing.