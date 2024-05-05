LAPD reserve officer shot in leg at Bellflower gas station

An off-duty reserve Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in the leg while at a Bellflower gas station on Sunday.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but the shooting happened at the Berri Brothers station around 5:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Somerset Boulevard, according to investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who were working the incident.

They say that the officer was in the area for non-police-related business when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet and that he was likely not the intended target.

The officer, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to LASD.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where investigators could be seen surveying the area. Two cars were stopped at the gas station, one parked next to a gas pump with its trunk open.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.