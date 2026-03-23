LAPD releases sketch of man accused of kidnapping two girls in North Hills

The Los Angeles Police Department released the sketch of a man accused of kidnapping two girls in the North Hills area.

Investigators said the suspect followed the two girls, ages 11 and 16, for several blocks and repeatedly asked them if they needed a ride on March 15. The girls denied a ride from the suspect when he first approached them near Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street. He approached them a second time from a block away, near Nordhoff Street and Columbus Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Detectives said two girls accepted the ride and told the suspect their destination. Once they got into the car, the man locked the doors, drove past the girls' destination and continued eastbound on Nordoff Street, according to LAPD.

Officers said he parked in the 8900 block of Lemona Avenue, made lewd requests to the girls and exposed himself.

The girls started to scream for help and tried to escape as the suspect started to drive away. They were able to jump out of the car but sustained minor injuries after falling onto the road.

"The girls were frightened," said LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez. "One of the girls was able to get out of the car and start screaming for help, while the second girl, the 12-year-old, was in the backseat and had to jump out of the vehicle while it was in motion."

Gutierrez said that the suspect may live in the area, and that his comfort level during the attempted kidnapping is telling.

Officers believe the suspect is about 21-23 years old and drives an older model dark green Honda Civic. LAPD

Officers said the victims described the suspect a man between 21-23 years old and that he drives an older model dark green Honda Civic.

Detectives believe that the suspect frequents the areas near:

Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street

Nordhoff Street and Columbus Avenue

Sunburst Street and Lemona Avenue, and

North Hills Park

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Mission Area Detectives at (818) 838-9810 or the Mission Area Front Desk at (818) 838-9800. Anonymous tipsters were asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.