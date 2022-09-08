LAPD officers under question after video of rough arrest goes viral

Los Angeles Police Department officers are being openly criticized online after a video showing them tackling and arresting a 19-year-old went viral over the weekend.

The 19-year-old, Robert Cortez, says he was videotaping his two friend's arrests when one of the officers turned on him.

Cortez and his friends were in the area of Harbor City Park at around 5 p.m. to attend an LAPD-sponsored movie night designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. He said he volunteered to help set up the event before the incident occurred.

He said that he and his group were approached by officers before they detained his two friends.

"That was the reason, a suspicion to believe that we had a gun," Cortez said, noting that he began recording the incident.

Footage from Cortez's phone shows the moment the officer lunged in his direction.

"He didn't lunge at me, he lunged at my phone," he said. "Without giving me warning at all he just started detaining me. I was still asking, 'Why am I being detained?' And they still never told me. Then they roughed me up on the floor, the other officer was grabbing me by my legs, tossing me around. He was telling me 'Stop resisting.'"

"I've never been arrested prior to this," Cortez said. They arrested him for felony resisting arrest.

"What was the crime?" Cortez's mother, Rocio Gonzalez asked. "We have no crime here. His only alleged crime was recording."

LAPD issued a statement in response to the uproar on social media after the video went viral, with many claiming another incident of police brutality. The statement read in part:

"Once the first two were handcuffed, officers turned their attention to the individual who had begun recording the officers with cell phone. This interaction was recorded and uploaded to various social media platforms, gaining some attention as the portion uploaded gives the appearance that the officers are only interacting with the third individual because he is recording."

Cortez's mother, still outraged by the incident, is calling for more out of police officers.

"Training has to be better," she said. "Deescalating the situation has to be better."