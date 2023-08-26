LAPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Highland Park

Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a shooting early Saturday afternoon.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but according to a tweet from the department, the area near York Boulevard and Avenue 56 will be "impacted for several hours" by the investigation.

It was not immediately known who, if anyone, was injured in the incident.

With SkyCal overhead, a large police presence could be seen, with multiple buildings blocked off by crime scene tape as investigators surveyed the area, which included several buildings and a parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.