Los Angeles

Crowd protesting proposed rent hikes in Boyle Heights gets unruly, injuring officer

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A march against a proposed rent increase in Boyle Heights resulted in scuffle, leaving at least one LAPD officer injured. 

The march started at 10 a.m. Sunday at Hollenbeck Park and drew large crowds, consisting of tenants who are opposed to the rent hikes. 

By 11:14 a.m., the crowd grew unruly, prompting law enforcement to respond, and an "officer help call" shortly followed. 

The LAPD says one officer has been injured. The extent of the officer's injuries was not immediately made known. The officer was being transported to a hospital for treatment. 

In March of 2023, the Housing Department recommended and City Council approved the end of the eviction moratorium and rent freeze protections. The Housing Department has since recommended a nine-percent rent increase for tenants. 

