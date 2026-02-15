LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash on 405 Freeway

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized after a crash on the 405 Freeway near the Sawtelle neighborhood of West LA on Sunday night.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on southbound lanes of I-405 just north of I-10, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics told CBS LA that they took the officer to a nearby hospital in fair to serious condition.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear as the preliminary investigation got underway, but CHP officers said that they are investigating whether the incident is a hit-and-run.

All lanes of the 405 Freeway south of I-10 were closed by a SigAlert at 6:25 p.m. The closure was lifted at around 8:15 p.m.

Traffic caused by a crash involving an LAPD officer on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. CBS LA

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash about an hour after it happened, spotting a line of traffic stretching back for miles. Officers were also seen walking along southbound lanes of the freeway as they investigated the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.