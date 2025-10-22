LAPD offering $75,000 reward for information that could assist with 2008 cold case double homicide

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $75,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a suspect, or suspects, who shot and killed a couple in South LA 17 years ago.

During a news conference on Wednesday, family members of Brenda Aguilera and Jonathan Plasencia remembered their loved ones and pleaded for the public's help.

"I watched while blood ran down her face," Aguilera's sister said. "Today, with the $75,000 reward reinstated, we stand here with renewed hope. Hope that somebody will finally come forward."

Aguilera, who'd just celebrated her 21st birthday, and Plascenia were sitting inside of a parked car in front of 196 E 48th Street on April 27, 2008, when at least one gunman approached the vehicle and fired several shots at them. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"If anyone knows something, even the smallest detail, I encourage you to speak up," Plascenia's sister said. "My brother and Brenda were good people. Their lives mattered. They were loved, they still are. They deserve justice and our family deserves answers."

LAPD Detective Greg Sterns said there's no new information on the case, which is part of the reason they reinstated a reward that was in place in the aftermath of the killings. He said the reluctance to speak by the public has been a hindrance to the case.

"This happened out in the public, in front of the family home of the Aguileras," he said. "There's people that know what happened and it's through either fear or other reasons why people don't want to come forward often in cases like this."

Stern said there's no definitive determination on the number of suspects. No motive is known.