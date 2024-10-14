LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash in Chinatown

LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash with car in Chinatown

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash in Chinatown on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Figueroa Street, according to the police department.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, as taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are said to be in stable condition.

Officers tell KCAL News that the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

No further information was provided.