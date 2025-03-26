LAPD investigators share video of deadly Vermont Vista hit-and-run as they continue search for suspect

As police continue their search for the hit-and-run driver involved in a deadly crash that happened in late February, they've also released video to the public in hopes that someone will be able to provide them more information.

The crash happened on Feb. 24 at around 7 p.m. on Figueroa Street and 104th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows the victim as he used a walker to cross the street. In the footage, the man is seen standing in the road as other traffic drives by moments before the suspect vehicle makes a left turn from 104th onto Figueroa.

Instead of stopping to help the man they struck, the driver continued driving northbound on Figueroa.

The man, since identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as 68-year-old homeless man Michael Wilson, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

As with most hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered for anyone who provides information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

The full video can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 924-3621.