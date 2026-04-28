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LAPD investigates string of 7-Eleven robberies across Los Angeles County

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a string of 7-Eleven robberies that took place in Palms and Westlake on Monday night.

The LAD said the first robbery took place around 10:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Overland Avenue in Palms.

Police said at least two suspects allegedly stole cash from the registers. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second robbery took place at 11:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Beverly Boulevard in Westlake.

During that incident, police said two suspects also allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the scene in a vehicle.

There are currently no suspect descriptions in either of the robberies. It is unknown if the incidents are connected.

No injuries were reported. 

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