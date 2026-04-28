LAPD investigates string of 7-Eleven robberies across Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a string of 7-Eleven robberies that took place in Palms and Westlake on Monday night.

The LAD said the first robbery took place around 10:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Overland Avenue in Palms.

Police said at least two suspects allegedly stole cash from the registers. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second robbery took place at 11:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Beverly Boulevard in Westlake.

During that incident, police said two suspects also allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the scene in a vehicle.

There are currently no suspect descriptions in either of the robberies. It is unknown if the incidents are connected.

No injuries were reported.