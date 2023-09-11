Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD investigates shooting near 5 Freeway in Pacoima

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting near Osborne Street and the 5 Freeway in Pacoima, where a person was shot in the leg.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

The motive of the shooting has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 7:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.