LAPD investigates shooting near 5 Freeway in Pacoima
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting near Osborne Street and the 5 Freeway in Pacoima, where a person was shot in the leg.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
The motive of the shooting has not been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.