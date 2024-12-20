Suspect in custody after shooting in Beverly Park neighborhood

The Los Angeles Police Department took a suspect into custody after officers responded to a Beverly Park neighborhood for reports of a shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened a little before 7:20 p.m. after someone had a confrontation with possible burglary suspects in the 2500 block of Summitridge Drive, according to police.

With the investigation in its preliminary phases, police said an armed security guard may have been involved.

Responding officers initially could not locate the two suspects, both described as men wearing hoodies and ski masks. But around 11 p.m., police confirmed one suspect had been taken into custody.

The LAPD set up a perimeter around where they believed the suspects were last seen.

It's unclear if anyone was wounded.