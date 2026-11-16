Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating the shooting of a three-year-old boy in the driveway of a home in Watts.

Around 11:49 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 9700 block of Grape Street. The boy, who was there with his father, had been shot in the driveway, according to police

The father told police he heard several shots, then realized that the child had been shot. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

LAPD said it appears to be a drive-by shooting and did not provide any suspect information and no arrests have been made. There are no reports of any other injuries.