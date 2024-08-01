Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect crashes into innocent driver in Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles

A police pursuit ended with the driver crashing into an innocent driver in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The black sedan being chased by officers sped through the streets of Koreatown before colliding into another vehicle at an intersection before veering off a sidewalk soon after near West 5th Street and South Wilton Place. The driver got out and ran from the area and into a nearby building.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

