Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD arrests armed driver in suspected stolen vehicle after South LA pursuit

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen SUV in South Los Angeles. Police believe the driver is armed with a weapon. 

The pursuit started around 12:30 p.m. Officers said the rates of speed have not been excessive. 

After driving on residential streets, around 1 p.m. the driver got on the 110 Freeway. 

The driver put an arm outside the car multiple times, holding what appeared to be a cell phone out the window. 

It appeared the driver was the only occupant of the SUV. 

The driver around 1:03 p.m. left the freeway and was on 113th and South Hoover Street. 

"At this time of day in city streets it is hard to do spike stripes," said Daron Wyatt, a retired police sergeant. 

Around 1:04 p.m., the driver pulled into a gas station and ran away from police on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after. 

No injuries were reported. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 1:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.