LAPD arrests armed driver in suspected stolen vehicle after South LA pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen SUV in South Los Angeles. Police believe the driver is armed with a weapon.

The pursuit started around 12:30 p.m. Officers said the rates of speed have not been excessive.

After driving on residential streets, around 1 p.m. the driver got on the 110 Freeway.

The driver put an arm outside the car multiple times, holding what appeared to be a cell phone out the window.

It appeared the driver was the only occupant of the SUV.

The driver around 1:03 p.m. left the freeway and was on 113th and South Hoover Street.

"At this time of day in city streets it is hard to do spike stripes," said Daron Wyatt, a retired police sergeant.

Around 1:04 p.m., the driver pulled into a gas station and ran away from police on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after.

No injuries were reported.