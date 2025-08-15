Armed suspect leads LAPD on pursuit through Highland Park

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of an armed suspect near Highland Park.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle pulled over, but the passenger jumped behind the wheel and drove away from police. The driver lost a tire and kept moving to the wrong side of the road. The brakes of the car glowed bright red and sparks flew throughout the pursuit.

The suspect drove around city streets but stopped twice, once in front of the address listed on the car's registration, prompting a standoff with police.