Stolen car leads police pursuit through Los Angeles neighborhoods

A stolen car led police on a pursuit through Los Angeles on Monday night.

It began when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department spotted two stolen vehicles near its 77th Division station. However, the suspects ditched one of the cars and piled into a black KIA sedan.

They drove through downtown and entered the 101 Freeway before merging on the I-5 near Boyle Heights, where the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

The suspects exited the freeway near Beswick Street and Calzona Street. The driver quickly got back on the freeway.