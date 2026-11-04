Stolen SUV leads LAPD on wrong-way chase through downtown

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a possibly stolen SUV near downtown LA.

Officers said the suspect drove the wrong way on the 10 freeway during the chase, crashed and kept driving. LAPD said a passenger jumped out of the SUV during the chase.

The suspect continued to dangerously evade police while driving the wrong way on several streets after exiting the freeway. At one point, the suspect reversed away after colliding with an officer's patrol SUV.

Officers lost sight of the suspect after veering through several downtown streets. LAPD said two officers crashed into each other during the chase.