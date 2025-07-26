Watch CBS News
Suspicious device forces evacuation, brings bomb squad to LAPD's Foothill Station

Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A suspicious device located outside of the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Station in Pacoima prompted evacuations and brought a bomb squad to the scene on Saturday afternoon. 

The discovery was made at around 2:30 p.m. outside of the station, which is located at 12760 Osborne Street, according to police. 

Both the station and the surrounding area were evacuated as bomb squad investigator surveyed the item. 

No further information was provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

