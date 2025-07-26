Suspicious device forces evacuation, brings bomb squad to LAPD's Foothill Station

A suspicious device located outside of the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Station in Pacoima prompted evacuations and brought a bomb squad to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

The discovery was made at around 2:30 p.m. outside of the station, which is located at 12760 Osborne Street, according to police.

Both the station and the surrounding area were evacuated as bomb squad investigator surveyed the item.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.