Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD officers following stolen vehicle arrest three suspects in Westlake District

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAPD following ends in arrest of three stolen vehicle suspects in Westlake District
LAPD following ends in arrest of three stolen vehicle suspects in Westlake District 02:54

Authorities arrested a trio of stolen vehicle suspects early Tuesday morning in the Westlake District.

The extremely brief following, which didn't go on long enough to become a pursuit, lasting just over a minute, ended when the three suspects jumped out of the vehicle seconds after it crashed near W. 4th Street and Rampart Boulevard, where they attempted to flee on foot. 

Sky2 over the scene showed one of the suspects attempting to hide under several pieces of trash littered near a gutter, just feet away from where one of his counterparts was being apprehended. 

All three suspects were taken into custody without further incident. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 5:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.