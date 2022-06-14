LAPD officers following stolen vehicle arrest three suspects in Westlake District

LAPD following ends in arrest of three stolen vehicle suspects in Westlake District

Authorities arrested a trio of stolen vehicle suspects early Tuesday morning in the Westlake District.

The extremely brief following, which didn't go on long enough to become a pursuit, lasting just over a minute, ended when the three suspects jumped out of the vehicle seconds after it crashed near W. 4th Street and Rampart Boulevard, where they attempted to flee on foot.

Sky2 over the scene showed one of the suspects attempting to hide under several pieces of trash littered near a gutter, just feet away from where one of his counterparts was being apprehended.

All three suspects were taken into custody without further incident.