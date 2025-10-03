Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD, federal agents arrest 2 people during trafficking bust

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

LAPD, federal agents seize drugs and firearms in trafficking bust
LAPD, federal agents seize drugs and firearms in trafficking bust 01:08

In a joint operation with the Department of Homeland Security, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested two people and seized multiple firearms and drugs in a city-wide bust this week. 

LAPD officers said the bust stemmed from a years-long investigation into an international criminal enterprise involved in smuggling drugs and firearms. 

Detectives from the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division and Homeland Security Investigations agents served warrants at several locations across the region. 

"This collaborative operation underscores our commitment to dismantling dangerous criminal networks that pose a threat to public safety both locally and globally," LAPD wrote in a statement.

Law enforcement seized methamphetamine and multiple firearms during the operation. HSI also arrested two people, Jose Lamson and Reece Smith.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue