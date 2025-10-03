LAPD, federal agents arrest 2 people during trafficking bust

LAPD, federal agents seize drugs and firearms in trafficking bust

LAPD, federal agents seize drugs and firearms in trafficking bust

LAPD, federal agents seize drugs and firearms in trafficking bust

In a joint operation with the Department of Homeland Security, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested two people and seized multiple firearms and drugs in a city-wide bust this week.

LAPD officers said the bust stemmed from a years-long investigation into an international criminal enterprise involved in smuggling drugs and firearms.

Detectives from the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division and Homeland Security Investigations agents served warrants at several locations across the region.

"This collaborative operation underscores our commitment to dismantling dangerous criminal networks that pose a threat to public safety both locally and globally," LAPD wrote in a statement.

Law enforcement seized methamphetamine and multiple firearms during the operation. HSI also arrested two people, Jose Lamson and Reece Smith.