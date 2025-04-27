LAPD, FBI investigation leads to 3 arrests in Woodland Hills home invasion homicide

An investigation from LAPD and FBI officials led to three arrests connected to a home invasion homicide in Woodland Hills over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 22200 block of De La Osa Street at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning after learning of a death in the area, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived and found a man, identified as 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze, suffering from a head injury. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives were called to the scene, where a follow-up investigation found that three suspects had previously entered Modebadze's home, held him captive and assaulted him. They then fled from the property.

"LAPD Marshal's Taskforce officers, with the assistance of the FBI, located the suspects hours after the incident," LAPD's release said.

The first suspect was arrested near Sepulveda Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard, while the other two were taken into custody in the 400 block of Burchett Street in Glendale.

They have been identified as 38-year-old Paata Kochyashvili, 46-year-old Otarashvili and 52-year-old Besiki Khutsishvili. Each was booked for murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (818) 374-9550.