LAPD engaged in standoff with woman who reportedly fired several shots in Westlake area

Police are engaged in a standoff with an allegedly armed woman who fired several shots in the air in the Westlake area Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area at around noon in regards to a medical emergency call.

Upon arrival, paramedics said that the woman, in her mid-30s, allegedly produced a gun and fired several shots in the air before barricading herself somewhere in the 2600 block of James M. Wood Boulevard.

Police have now set up a large perimeter as they attempt to deescalate the situation.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, while several homes in the surrounding area were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.