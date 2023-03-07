Watch CBS News
LAPD engaged in standoff with woman who reportedly fired several shots in Westlake area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are engaged in a standoff with an allegedly armed woman who fired several shots in the air in the Westlake area Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area at around noon in regards to a medical emergency call. 

Upon arrival, paramedics said that the woman, in her mid-30s, allegedly produced a gun and fired several shots in the air before barricading herself somewhere in the 2600 block of James M. Wood Boulevard.

Police have now set up a large perimeter as they attempt to deescalate the situation.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, while several homes in the surrounding area were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

