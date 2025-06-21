Watch CBS News
LAPD detectives searching for hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian at Sun Valley gas station

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles police detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran over and killed a man in the parking lot of a Sun Valley gas station earlier this week.

They were dispatched to the gas station, located at the intersection of Lauren Canyon Boulevard and Roscoe Boulevard, at around 6 a.m., according to a press release from the LAPD.

Police say that the victim, who has been identified as 43-year-old Erik Florer by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, was lying on the ground when he was run over by the suspect, who was driving a dark-colored Hummer EV SUV.

After running over Florer, the driver stopped outside of the gas station's convenience store and picked up a passenger, only described as a male. 

The driver, also described as a male, then drove away from the station heading northbound on Pendleton Street, police said. 

As they continue their search for the suspect, police have shared video of the incident on their YouTube page. The video is very graphic. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (818) 644-8119.

