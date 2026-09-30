2 robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase through San Gabriel Valley

Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested on Tuesday night after a high-speed chase through the San Gabriel Valley.

Officers said the chase began a little before 8:20 p.m. near Washington Boulevard and Vermont Avenue and continued along freeways until reaching the San Gabriel Valley.

Aerial footage showed the suspect driving at speeds up to 115 miles per hour as they swerved across lanes and around other vehicles on the 210 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase from LAPD officers as it continued along the freeway.

At around 8:50 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway into Pasadena at Foothill Boulevard with officers still following close behind. Even while driving on surface streets, the suspect was still seen driving at extremely high speeds and blowing through intersections.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the Sierra Madre area near N. Mountain Triangle and E. Laurel Avenue, where the driver got out and ran away on foot. The passenger surrendered when police arrived and was quickly taken into custody.

Officers were seen with flashlights and guns drawn as they ran through the neighborhood in search of the second suspect, who was located and arrested a short distance away.

Neither of the suspects has been identified.