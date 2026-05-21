LAPD led child exploitation task force makes 341 arrests, rescues 40 children

The Los Angeles Police Department, joined by representatives from several other Southern California law enforcement agencies, announced 341 arrests and 40 child rescues resulting from Operation Firewall, a child exploitation task force.

The targeted operation conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took place over a couple of weeks in April and May, spanning five counties.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said at a Thursday morning news conference that investigators worked undercover across multiple social media platforms, and "executed numerous residential search warrants and arrest warrants throughout the five-county region."

Some of the arresting offenses involving children as young as 1 years old included: production, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material; lewd acts with a child; contacting or attempting to meet a minor for lewd purposes; human trafficking; failure to register as a convicted sex offender; and parole and probation violations by registered sex offenders.

"The scale of these crimes and the exponential increases in reports of online child exploitation is appalling," McDonnell said.

"Despite the rising number of crimes against children, this task force will continue to be the firewall, standing firm between predators and the children they seek to harm."

Central District United States Attorney Bill Essayli warned of an alarming trend, where online groups target and entice children to produce child sexual abuse material and images of self-harm.

"Parents are the first line of defense. Get your kids off the internet, nothing good comes from it," Essayli said. "They manipulate kids online … they find these kids in chat rooms ..."

The LA ICAC, led by the LAPD, serves the following counties: Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, and Ventura. The task force includes 112 law enforcement partner agencies, making it one of the largest ICAC Task Forces in the nation.

For educational internet safety tips and activities, visit: www.Missingkids.org/NetSmartz. Community members may also report potential child sexual abuse activity and have the harmful matter removed via "Take it Down," hosted on the website www.takeitdown.ncmec.org.