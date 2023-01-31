LAPD Chief Michel Moore to serve a second term

The Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 31 to re-appoint Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore to a second five-year term -- but he will not serve the full term.

Moore announced his desire to run for a second term December 27, 2022. In a letter to the board, he wrote that he wanted to continue building on work around "use of force, enhanced training and expanded transparency and accountability."

Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as chief since 2018 when he was appointed by former Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Commissioner William J. Briggs II, president of the board, said he looked forward to continuing his work with Moore to ensure that Los Angeles remains safe from both crime and "actions that would harm our own department."

Moore did not offer a statement during the meeting after the announcement of the vote, which took place in closed session. Moore told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month that he may only serve "two or three years" in a second term to allow a new chief to handle the run-up to the 2028 Olympic Games.

In a statement after the vote, Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed that plan, saying that "in line with discussions between the mayor and Chief Moore, he will not serve a full five-year term."

"At the appropriate time, in advance of global events like the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, a nationwide search will commence and a new chief will be selected."

Moore earlier stated the continued need to build community trust. "We've remained committed to be highly visible and accessible, to ensure that we're not just focused on enforcement, enforcement, enforcement," Moore said. "But rather, we're focused on building community cohesion."

There was some uncertainty on Moore's re-appointment as Mayor Bass did not immediately commit to supporting Moore when he requested a second term, noting only that she would meet with the chief.

But the mayor sent a letter to the commission this week saying she supported Moore's re-appointment, with the mayor listing a series of expectations for the department, including mental health training for all officers, increased availability of Mental Evaluation Units and elimination of all-civilian panels in Board of Rights disciplinary hearings for officers.

During commission meeting's period of public comment regarding the reappointment, many callers criticized Moore and

urged the board to vote down the request. The LAPD is facing scrutiny over the deaths of three men following encounters with police in the first three days of the new year.

"My commitment is to keep going at this," Moore said. "To have an optimism that we can continue to see the evolution of policing, where we'll see communities that trust us at a greater level."

Moore also stated he seeks to restore "depleted staffing levels" as Los Angeles prepares to host the World Cup and Olympics in the coming years.

Moore joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1981. He was promoted to captain in 1998. His assignments included assuming command at Rampart Area following the arrest of Rafael Perez and during the 2000 Democratic National Convention.