LAPD bomb squad investigates suspicious vehicle outside Hollywood police station

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a bomb threat in Hollywood Friday afternoon, in front of the department's Hollywood police station. 

Police said around 12:50 p.m., a suspicious vehicle positioned itself outside of the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Station.  

Police say evacuations have been ordered in the area of the 1300 block of Wilcox Avenue with bomb squad investigators working at the site.

Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad investigate a suspicious vehicle positioned outside LAPD Hollywood Station. KCALNews
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 4:12 PM PDT

