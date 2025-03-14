LAPD bomb squad investigates possible suspicious package at home in Westchester

The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a home in Westchester after reports of a "suspicious package" Friday morning, police said.

The LAPD initially responded to the 7500 block of Dunfield Avenue around 5:545 a.m. for calls of a large group gathering outside a home.

When officers arrived, the individuals dispersed, and no arrests were made.

Authorities said a suspicious package was found and the bomb squad was called to the scene. No evacuations have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.