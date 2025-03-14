Watch CBS News
LAPD bomb squad investigates possible suspicious package at home in Westchester

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a home in Westchester after reports of a "suspicious package" Friday morning, police said.

The LAPD initially responded to the 7500 block of Dunfield Avenue around 5:545 a.m. for calls of a large group gathering outside a home.

lapd-bobm-squad-westchester.png
The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a home in Westchester after reports of a suspicious package.  KCAL News

When officers arrived, the individuals dispersed, and no arrests were made.

Authorities said a suspicious package was found and the bomb squad was called to the scene. No evacuations have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

