Several people arrested in downtown LA after student protest opposing ICE operations, LAPD says

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested several people during a protest dubbed the "Student Walkout" in downtown LA on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of students from LAUSD schools flooded the streets in downtown to oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ongoing federal operations taking place across the country. SkyCal flew over the protest where students could be seen holding signs, flags and chanting in front of City Hall.

The LAPD said the protest resulted in thousands of dollars in vandalism damage. Two people were arrested for battery on a police officer and four people were arrested for felony vandalism.

The cases will be presented to the LA County District Attorney and City Attorney's offices for filing consideration.

Several groups posted on social media calling for the school walkouts to oppose the Trump administration's increased immigration crackdown. In recent weeks, tensions have erupted in cities across the country following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents.