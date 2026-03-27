LAPD arrests kidnapping suspect in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police officers arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a girl in the San Fernando Valley's North Hills neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the alleged kidnapping happened in the morning near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Parthenia Street. Investigators said the girl was found safely.

Officers arrested the suspect in the northwest portion of the San Fernando Valley.

Detectives have not determined if he is connected to last week's kidnapping in the same general area.

On March 15, investigators said a man followed two girls, ages 11 and 16, for several blocks and repeatedly asked them if they needed a ride on March 15. The girls denied a ride from the suspect when he first approached them near Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street. He approached them a second time from a block away, near Nordhoff Street and Columbus Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Detectives said two girls accepted the ride and told the suspect their destination. Once they got into the car, the man locked the doors, drove past the girls' destination and continued eastbound on Nordoff Street, according to LAPD.

Officers said he parked in the 8900 block of Lemona Avenue, made lewd requests to the girls and exposed himself.

The girls started to scream for help and tried to escape as the suspect started to drive away. They were able to jump out of the car but sustained minor injuries after falling onto the road.

"The girls were frightened," said LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez. "One of the girls was able to get out of the car and start screaming for help, while the second girl, the 12-year-old, was in the backseat and had to jump out of the vehicle while it was in motion."

LAPD released a sketch of the suspect, describing him as a man between 21-23 years old.

Officers believe the suspect is about 21-23 years old and drives an older model dark green Honda Civic. LAPD

In the most recent kidnapping, officers described the suspect as a 40-year-old man.