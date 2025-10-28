LAPD arrest "Shade Snatcher" burglary crew, allegedly stealing over $2.68 million in designer eyewear, handbags

Los Angeles police detectives have arrested a burglary crew linked to over $2 million in thefts of designer eyewear and handbags from high-end boutiques in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The crimes occurred over six months this year, from February through July, with a sophisticated burglary crew using stolen vehicles to smash through storefronts to grab and flee.

"The Shade Snatchers" burglary crew used trash cans and laundry baskets to haul out stolen merchandise from targeted businesses. LAPD

Stores in La Jolla, Newport Beach, Alhambra, Manhattan Beach, Venice, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Pasadena were targeted, with a total of 20 different burglaries occurring on various days. In all, roughly $2.68 million of property was stolen, leading to $499,000 in property damage, according to the LAPD.

Each burglary followed a similar pattern where the suspects used stolen vehicles, usually older SUVs or pickup trucks, to crash through storefronts during early morning hours. Once inside, they would use laundry baskets or storage bins to quickly grab designer eyewear, handbags, and other merchandise before fleeing in coordinated convoys of follow-up vehicles.

Through investigations of surveillance footage and forensic evidence, detectives were able to link the same vehicles and suspects to the numerous crime scenes. Police said the stolen vehicles were primarily from South Los Angeles neighborhoods, with the same secondary vehicles spotted trailing or leaving the crime scenes.

The ongoing investigation, named by police as "The Shade Snatchers," has led to the identification of at least ten suspects, including documented gang members and repeat offenders of property crimes.

The arrests of primary suspects included three adults and three juveniles. The adult suspects are identified as: Phillip T. Harris, 37, of Bellflower; Orlando D. Neal, 37, of Los Angeles; and Rasheed Reed, 25, of Compton.

A total of 26 counts of Burglary and Grand Theft were filed, along with additional firearm-related charges, including possession of an assault pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a silencer.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Colin Langsdale, Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-6940, or Detective Brandon McConnell, North Hollywood Division at (818) 754-8377.