LAPD accused of firing recklessly into a crowd, killing Trader Joe's manager

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a lawsuit that claims their officers' actions led to the 2018 death of a Trader Joe's manager.

"They can say it's an accident. They can say it's a stray bullet, whatever it is," said brother Albert Corado. "The fact remains that she is dead."

Mely Corado was a store manager at Trader Joe's on Hyperion in Silver Lake. She was caught in the crossfire between two LAPD officers and a suspect they were pursuing. Police body camera shows officers firing back a reported eight rounds at suspect Gene Atkins as he ran into the store.

Officers hit him in the left arm but one of their bullets also struck Mely, killing her.

"I know who killed Mel and I don't think it was Gene Atkins," said Corado. "It was LAPD."

The Corado family filed a lawsuit against the LAPD and the city of Los Angeles alleging the officers opened fire recklessly. Their lawyer said the department is withholding its Internal Force Investigation Division report, which would detail the officer's explanations of why they opened fire in a crowded area, until the Atkins trial is over.

"We've agreed to even accept that report under protective order, keep it confidential," said attorney Neil Gehlawat. "There really would be no harm other than to allow us and our clients the full access to everything that happened so we could really prosecute the case."

That case is expected to go before a jury in October. Until then, Corado said he won't stop fighting for his sister.

"She was at work and went to go check on someone she thought was in trouble and she lost her life," Corado said. "It makes a lot of people angry but also puts fear in them and could that be me?"

KCAL News asked both LAPD and the District Attorney's Office for comment.

The DA said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. LAPD has not responded as of yet.